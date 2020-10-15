Craighead County fourth in the state in new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County was fourth in the state in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as state health officials said Arkansas saw nearly 1,300 total cases and 11 deaths due to the virus.
According to state health officials, Craighead County had 61 new cases reported Thursday.
Pulaski County was first in the state, with 83 new cases; followed by Benton County with 76 cases and Washington County with 65 cases.
Of the nearly 1,300 total cases reported Thursday, 1,068 were confirmed while another 210 cases were considered probable.
State health officials say nearly 86,000 people have recovered from the virus. There are 7,272 confirmed active COVID-19 cases, with another 1,152 probable COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday.
Officials also said 594 people were hospitalized due to the virus, with 106 people on ventilators.
As of Thursday, officials said 6,199 people have been hospitalized while 760 people have been on ventilators due to COVID-19 in Arkansas.
