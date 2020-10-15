Election commission hears final preps for general election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Election Commission met to approve poll worker lists and to get an update on preparations for the election.
Election commissioners approved the list of poll workers and alternate poll workers.
Election coordinator Jennifer Clack said that the recruitment for this year’s poll workers went well. She said that there were around 30 alternates this year.
There were so many alternates that not all will be trained because there will not be a need, but Clack said she is keeping a list of all who signed up for future elections.
The commission asked Clack to give them an update on the preparations for the election.
Officials said that tests on the voting machines went well.
So far, Clack said the county has sent out 2,600 absentee ballots.
There will be a drive-thru absentee ballot drop-off location in Jonesboro. It is located in the old bank on the corner of Madison Street and Washington Avenue, near the Craighead County Courthouse Annex building.
That site will only be open during early voting hours, which begins on Monday. Those hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The location will be staffed during those hours.
You are to use the west drive-through lane and enter on Washington Avenue and exit on Madison Street.
There will be a poll worker there that will check the voter’s ID and then accept the ballot pack.
People can also drop off absentee ballots at the Craighead County Election Annex, the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, or mail it into the Craighead County Clerk’s Office.
Clack said the election annex is nearly ready for early voting. She said they are having to rent extra pipe for the pipe and drape around the voting booths and there have been modifications due to COVID-19.
“That desk has been redone in front of the annex and it has a big plexiglass barrier and everything so everything is ready,” Clack said.
During the meeting, Clack told commissioners that an electronic sign will be places at the annex during early voting to let people know the hours of early voting and the absentee drop off location. On election day, the sign will run through all the polling locations in the county.
She also said that the owner of the electronic Lamar advertising signs in Jonesboro is rolling information on early voting for free, something the commissioners were very thankful for.
Early voting begins Monday at the Craighead County Election Annex in Jonesboro and Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.