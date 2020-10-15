Group: Area school districts see increases in COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several area school districts have seen nearly 50 or more new COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents in the past two weeks, according to a statewide health group.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday that the districts were among 26 in the state to see the increase. There were 13 districts reported earlier this month.
Among the local districts reported Thursday by ACHI were Armorel, Brookland, Cedar Ridge, Corning, Hoxie, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Marked Tree, Nettleton, Newport, Sloan-Hendrix and Westside.
Officials said the numbers were taken from Sept. 28 through Oct. 12 and that Armorel, Brookland, Corning, Marked Tree, Nettleton, Newport, Sloan-Hendrix and Westside were in the so-called “Red Zone.”
However, officials also pointed that the infection numbers were among all people who live within a geographical boundary of a school district and were specific to school employees and students.
By contrast, Arkansas Department of Health numbers typically show details based on district infections, including active and cumulative cases.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.