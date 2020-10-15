Jonesboro native tells story of “Living the Dream: Memphis Wrestling” in new book

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wrestling promoter and author Randy Hales held a book signing in Jonesboro Thursday.
It was at the First Community Bank on Southwest Drive.
Hales, a Jonesboro native, has been involved with Memphis Wrestling for over 40 years.
His experience and stories over the years are what drove him to write the book, Living The Dream: Memphis Wrestling.
“I want to inspire people that no dream is too big, and this is America, no dream too big,” says Hales.
Other’s at the signing were pro wrestlers Superstar Bill Dundee and Derrick King.
If you would like a copy of Hales' book, click here on this link.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.