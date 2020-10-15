Man faces negligent homicide, DWI charge in Greene County

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces both negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated after an ATV crash this summer that killed one person and injured two others, including himself.
Rex Anthony Nelson, no age available, of Greene County was arrested Oct. 14 after an Arkansas State Police investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, authorities got a call July 26 about an ATV crash on Greene 733 Road.
Rex Anthony Nelson was driving the ATV, going west on Greene 733 attempting to negotiate a right curve when the crash happened.
The ATV left on the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, the affidavit noted.
Rex Anthony Nelson was seriously injured in the crash, while Cecil Nelson was killed, officials said. A third person, who was a passenger in the ATV, had minor injuries.
ASP said in the affidavit that a Trooper at the scene noticed alcohol at the scene and a strong odor of alcohol coming from Rex Anthony Nelson. Police later got a search warrant for Rex Anthony Nelson’s blood and found he had a blood alcohol level of 0.137, officials said.
A $25,000 bond was set for Rex Anthony Nelson, who is awaiting arraignment in circuit court in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.