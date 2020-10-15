New museum to open in Hardy

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new museum is currently under construction in Hardy.
Darlene Wilson, the president of the new Hardy History Association, says the idea comes from a heart of wanting to preserve history.
Wilson says a recent Hardy High School reunion sparked the idea.
“We were losing people each year when they have the Hardy School Reunion," Wilson said.
Because of that, Darlene immediately started to brainstorm ways she could preserve some of the history of the town.
“We really need to do something to preserve this," Wilson said. "Hardy needs a historical society, a museum, a way to preserve some of that.”
So, Wilson founded the Hardy History Association. Shortly after that, planning for a new museum began.
After a $10,000 donation from a former Hardy teacher, the ball began to roll.
“The enthusiasm behind it has just been something else," Wilson said. "It’s just grown to an extent that we didn’t expect and we certainly didn’t expect that less than a year later, we would actually have the potential of a real museum.”
Now, the museum is under construction at 117 E Main Street in Hardy. It is located in the ‘Ruby’s on Main’ building.
The displays will feature artifacts from the early history of Hardy, including a 6,000-pound bank vault from the original Farmers Bank of Hardy, as well as Hardy’s first printing press, and a display dedicated to former five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and teammate of Jackie Robinson with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Preacher Roe.
COVID-19 had slowed the construction down, but the museum should be finished within the next two months.
Donations can be mailed to the Hardy History Association at PO Box 368, Hardy, Ark. 72542, or emailed at hardyhistoryassociation@gmail.com, and can be reached at (870) 847-5273.
