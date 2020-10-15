Oct. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Oct. 15. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An approaching cold front will touch off a few showers on an otherwise cloudy and cooler Thursday.
Rainfall totals should stay under one-tenth of an inch.
The big impact from this front will be cooler than average October weather, where daily highs stall in the mid-60s despite plentiful sunshine.
In fact, our northern counties may experience another frost Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast.
News Headlines
Following the arrest of a Jonesboro man on suspicion of child pornography, federal investigators say “stay at home” orders may have contributed to an uptick in such cases.
For the second time in as many nights, police are investigating another fast-food armed robbery.
The daughter of the Man in Black gave local students an inside look into her father’s life and music.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
