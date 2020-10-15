Retired teachers’ fund seeks $323K paid after members died

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System wants to recover retirement benefits that continued to be paid out after two members died, resulting in overpayments of more than $323,000.
Executive director Clint Rhoden told lawmakers Wednesday that one death was not reported to the system by the member’s surviving family, amounting to an overpayment of $306,000 over 23 years.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the second overpayment of $17,000 occurred because the agency incorrectly entered the notation of that death into the system.
Deputy Legislative Auditor Tom Bullington says the system identified the overpayments during an audit of the retirement system for fiscal 2019.
