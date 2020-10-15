Three arrested in child pornography, sexual indecency case

“This team arrested Lowell Caracker of Bono, who participated in inappropriate conversations with what he believed to be a 14 year old girl. Caracker acknowledged several times that he knew the girl’s age and the conversations quickly became sexual including the suspect sending several inappropriate photos and videos," the post noted. “Officers also arrested Jeffery Borden today regarding a tip they received stating that Borden made inappropriate contact with 3 juvenile females ages 11, 12, and 14. Borden spent the night in a hotel with the juveniles and forced them into several inappropriate scenarios.”