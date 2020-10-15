Three arrested in child pornography, sexual indecency case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were in custody Thursday after an investigation into computer child pornography, internet stalking and sexual indecency with a child by local and federal authorities.
According to a post from the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the Northeast Arkansas Human Trafficking Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Investigations Unit arrested Lowell Caracker, 25, of Bono, Jeffery Borden, 64, of Jonesboro and Dale Doss, 52, of Turrell in their investigation.
Borden was arrested on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child, while Doss was arrested on suspicion of internet stalking. Caracker was also arrested on suspicion of computer child pornography, Jonesboro police said.
Jonesboro police said in the post that the investigation centered around the suspects and conversations or contact with young children.
“This team arrested Lowell Caracker of Bono, who participated in inappropriate conversations with what he believed to be a 14 year old girl. Caracker acknowledged several times that he knew the girl’s age and the conversations quickly became sexual including the suspect sending several inappropriate photos and videos," the post noted. “Officers also arrested Jeffery Borden today regarding a tip they received stating that Borden made inappropriate contact with 3 juvenile females ages 11, 12, and 14. Borden spent the night in a hotel with the juveniles and forced them into several inappropriate scenarios.”
“Dale Doss of Turrell was also arrested regarding a case that this unit has been investigating for several months. Doss participated in several inappropriate conversations with what he believed to be a 15 year old female. He asked the girl several times when they could meet up and makes several plans to perform inappropriate sexual acts with her," Jonesboro police said in the post.
Earlier this week, Jonesboro police said they arrested Earl Chapman, 66, of Bono after an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.
