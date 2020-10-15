Tyler Fraley returns to Williams Baptist as assistant wrestling coach

Tyler Fraley, who was a national champion wrestler for Williams Baptist University, has returned to the WBU wrestling program as assistant coach. Head wrestling coach Todd Allen announced the addition of Fraley to his staff.
“The addition of coach Fraley is a big win for the Williams wrestling program and the institution in general,” Allen said. “He brings an enormous amount of knowledge and experience to our room and is a great fit of what we continue to build here. Having an alum return to be a part of the WBU community is a special and exciting time.”
The Freehold, N.J., native made history at Williams in 2018 when he won the NAIA National Championship at 141-pounds and became the second student-athlete in school history to claim a national title. Fraley was a three-time NAIA All-American and was named the 2017 American Midwest Conference Wrestler of the Year.
Fraley joins Allen’s staff after one season as an assistant coach for Matawan High School in New Jersey where he helped lead the squad to the 2020 New Jersey State Intercollegiate Athletic Association wrestling championship tournament.
In addition, Fraley has also worked as a coach and personal trainer for the Rhino Wrestling Club since 2017, where he facilitated training efforts for students in elementary through high school age. He also helped athletes reach the finals of the USA Wrestling New Jersey Scholastic State Championships.
Through his prep and collegiate career, Fraley has been a six-time Fargo National Finalist and won the Fila Cadet and Junior National Championships as a youth. In high school he was a two-time Fargo Greco and Freestyle National Champion and finished with an overall record of 141-23. He has also received invitations to travel to Marquette, Mich., for training at the USA Olympic Training Center.
Fraley is married to the former Leslie Garza, who is a WBU graduate and former softball student-athlete. In addition to his work with Williams, Fraley is involved with his father’s ministry in his hometown in New Jersey.
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
