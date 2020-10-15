Tyronza offering new online water bill payment option

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyronza citizens will have a new payment option when it comes to water bills next billing cycle.
The new online option with Nexbillpay offers 24/7 access to paying the bill, as well as a way to pay over the phone.
This new option can also send text messages for when a bill is due and when a payment has been made.
Mayor Charles Glover said offering the new online option helps keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
“We found this software and thought it would be a great deal to eliminate people having to come to the office to pay their water bill," said Glover. "So it’s number one more convenient, you don’t have that many personal interactions so it’s a win-win for everybody.”
If you’re interested in signing up for the new online payment option, you will need your account number and a payment method.
You can call the water department at (870) 487-2168 to help set up online payments or to answer any questions.
