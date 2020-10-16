Anderson makes defensive changes on Arkansas State coaching staff

Anderson said the following in a statement: “These kind of decisions are never easy when there are relationships, lives and families impacted. David Duggan is a close friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for Ed Pinkham – they are both great coaches, and their backgrounds and histories speak to that. However, I am responsible for putting a staff together and trying to create the best environment to maximize our players' abilities. This was my decision, and as I discussed with our Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir, I believe a change is necessary for us to move forward, turn a corner defensively and get the results we want. I also want to add that I would not have made it through last year – the toughest personal time in my life without David Duggan. I would not be where I am now without him. This is the hardest part of our profession, but this is a time when I have to put personal feelings aside and do what is best for our program. I wish Dave and Ed both the best as they move forward as well."