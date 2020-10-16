Anderson makes defensive changes on Arkansas State coaching staff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson announced coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive coordinator David Duggan and defensive pass game coordinator Ed Pinkham have been relieved of their coaching duties.
Anderson said the following in a statement: “These kind of decisions are never easy when there are relationships, lives and families impacted. David Duggan is a close friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for Ed Pinkham – they are both great coaches, and their backgrounds and histories speak to that. However, I am responsible for putting a staff together and trying to create the best environment to maximize our players' abilities. This was my decision, and as I discussed with our Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir, I believe a change is necessary for us to move forward, turn a corner defensively and get the results we want. I also want to add that I would not have made it through last year – the toughest personal time in my life without David Duggan. I would not be where I am now without him. This is the hardest part of our profession, but this is a time when I have to put personal feelings aside and do what is best for our program. I wish Dave and Ed both the best as they move forward as well."
Anderson announced that assistant coach Nick Paremski as been promoted to interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2020 season. He joined the A-State staff in 2018 as outside linebackers coach. He served as safeties coach and co-special teams coordinator in 2019.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.