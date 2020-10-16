Arkansas State women’s soccer clinches Sun Belt West Division title

In a match that featured five shots on goal and a combined 14 shots at the net, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team battled to a scoreless draw at Little Rock (2-4-1), Thursday night at the Coleman Sports Complex.
Following the draw, the Red Wolves moved to a respectable 7-0-1 (6-0-1) and secured the top seed out of the western division for the first time in program history. A-State has registered seven shutouts and has only allowed one goal over eight matches.
Megan McClure made two saves in the contest as she registered her seventh shutout of the year. The senior has made 20 saves on the year to go along with an impressive 0.12 goals-against average.
Eleven different Red Wolves took a chance at the net as five had a shot land on target.
The Red Wolves held a 14-10 shots advantage over the Trojans and placed five shots on goals compared to Little Rock’s 2. A-State took 14 corners in the match as Little Rock took 5.
A-State will return to action Sunday, Oct. 18, when it hosts Central Arkansas. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Complex.
