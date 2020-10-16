Belmont University officials discuss preparations for final presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee will host the final presidential debate of the 2020 race for the White House.
It’s next Thursday, Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.
Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher and other local officials are speaking at a news conference Friday ahead of the much anticipated event.
The debate in Nashville was supposed to be the third and final meet-up between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden.
But Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis within days of the first debate in Cleveland had many wondering the others would even happen.
The second debate in Miami was ultimately canceled. The Commission on Presidential Debates initially tried to make it a virtual debate but the president refused to participate.
Instead, Trump and Biden participated in dueling town halls Thursday night on competing networks.
NBC News anchor and White House correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate.
It’s only the second time Tennessee has hosted a presidential debate. The first was in 2008 also at Belmont University.
WMC Action News 5 will be in Nashville next Thursday for the debate. Stay tuned for our live coverage on Decision 2020.
