Craighead County third in the state in COVID-19 cases, as state sees another 1,000 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County was again in the top 5 in the state in new COVID-19 cases, as state health officials released new COVID-19 numbers just before the weekend.
Craighead County had 53 new cases and was third in the state, behind Pulaski and Washington counties.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas saw a 1,015 increase in total cases Friday, compared to Thursday’s numbers.
Arkansas had 97,539 total cases, with 8,609 total active cases.
Officials said the total active case number was up 185 from Thursday, while there were 20 additional deaths statewide.
Of the 20 deaths, nine were reported in Region 8.
Two deaths each were reported in Baxter and Craighead counties, while one death each was reported in Cross, Mississippi, Poinsett and Stone counties.
There were 590 people hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19, while 102 people were on ventilators.
Also, state health officials said 809 people recovered from the virus Friday, while 151,296 people have received PCR tests this month.
