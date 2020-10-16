Kennett police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 3:56 PM

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A 35-year veteran of the Kennett Police has died following complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, Kennett Police announced that Assistant Chief/Major Rick Groves died from complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groves was a 35-year veteran of the KPD.

The post said, “Major Groves was a stubborn hard-headed man but always brought laughter into the room. I think I speak for all the Officers and Communications when I say that you will be missed and this department will definitely not be the same without you.”

