Lewellyn struck Sutherland with truck, raped her, authorities say in affidavit

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of capital murder and rape in the death of a Jackson County woman earlier this year struck the woman with his vehicle, then committed rape, prosecutors said in a probable cause affidavit released Friday.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, the court records on Quake Lewellyn were released in the Sydney Sutherland case.
Lewellyn was also arrested in August on suspicion of kidnapping and abuse of a corpse in the case.
According to the affidavit, Arkansas State Police investigators interviewed Lewellyn about the case.
Jackson County deputies got a call Aug. 19 about Sutherland being missing. Authorities found her iPhone Aug. 20 in a field near her home.
Police said in the affidavit that Lewellyn saw Sutherland running on County Road 41 before she disappeared and that a search of his phone netted evidence in the case.
“During a consent search of Quake Lewellyn’s phone, agents located a location services application which tracks the phone’s geographical location. Approximately an hour after Sutherland was discovered missing, Lewellyn’s location services application indicated that he was at a geographical location approximately 2.36 miles from where Sutherland’s phone was located,” the affidavit noted.
Sutherland’s body was found Aug. 21, just yards from where the app indicated where Lewellyn was, authorities said in the affidavit.
Lewellyn was given his Miranda rights and was interviewed.
“Lewellyn stated that he struck Sutherland with his vehicle. Lewellyn stated he then loaded Sutherland up into his pickup and transported her to the area indicated on the location services application,” the affidavit noted.
ASP said in the affidavit that Lewellyn told them that he then raped and buried Sutherland.
Lewellyn, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29 for arraignment.
