Mo. reaches milestone of 2M COVID-19 tests; state prepares to roll out vaccination plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.
During the briefing, Governor Parson talked about Missouri reaching a milestone of 2 million COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
He talked about his trip on Thursday to the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, which will house one of the saliva-based testing machines developed by Washington University in St. Louis.
He said Missouri submitted its plan for administering the impending COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In April, the CDC began communicating with the DHSS Bureau of Immunizations regarding early planning efforts, and multi-agency planning began in July. In August, a larger group of more than 75 state team members, 10 Missouri National Guardsmen and 50 federal and local partners began working together to develop Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine response plan.
The plan first focuses initial doses toward reducing or stopping death and disability by reducing the stress on health care systems caring for affected patients.
The state plans to collaborate with health care systems and pharmacy and community partners to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and other health care workers.
A unique aspect of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is recognition of the primacy of local communities and the state’s role to assist them in their efforts.
Missouri cases
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in the past seven days 10,780 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 63 additional deaths.
The positivity rate is 17.9 percent
As of Oct. 12, 150,554 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Missouri. A total of 2,442 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
At least 2,222,854 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
