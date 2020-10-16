Oct. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Oct. 16. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Cooler air is moving into Region 8.
Dry weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, but showers arrive again on Sunday.
Look for those showers to be off and on through Monday with temperatures going back into the 70s for most areas.
Another chance of rain comes in about a week
News Headlines
As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Northeast Arkansas, officials say they are preparing for the worst.
Meanwhile, in Missouri, the governor rolled out a new plan to get more people tested.
Three more men are behind bars this morning after Jonesboro police crack down on child pornography.
It’s Football Friday Night. We’ll have a preview of this week’s big games.
