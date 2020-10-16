Piggott to see multiple traffic changes

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Piggott will soon see some big traffic changes to the center of town and it’s something people in the area aren’t too fond of.
A traffic light in town will be widened and three new roundabouts will be installed.
The light at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and 49 will be expanded and improved to have a larger radius for turning trucks to have more room.
The poles that hold the traffic signal will be moved in the process.
The roundabouts will be located at:
- 6th Avenue, W. North, Hwy. 62
- West Jackson, Hwy. 62
- 3rd Avenue, West Jackson, Hwy. 62
A few citizens were in support of the traffic changes, but a local business was not. McKenney Pharmacy isn’t happy.
They will lose 1,300-square-feet in this new traffic addition, which comes out to four parking spots and one of their entrances.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the traffic change came after holding public hearings and speaking to city leaders about the proposals.
While this will be a major adjustment, the original plans called for four roundabouts and they settled on three.
The construction for these projects is set for Jan. 2021.
