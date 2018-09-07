Rain Chances Ahead

The weekend starts off nice with more sunshine. Winds will help temperatures go from the low 40s Saturday morning to 70 degrees by the afternoon. Clouds and a few showers move in on Sunday. Not a washout, but clouds will hang around. Another round of rain is expected on Monday. A cold front will be draped across Region 8 leaving some on the cool side and others on the warm side. It’ll lift back north away from us putting everyone on the warm side eventually. As of now, rain chances look low for the middle part of next week. Highs could get into the 80s depending on how much sun we see! At the end of the week, data shows a strong cold front bringing more rain and very chilly air. Stay tuned.