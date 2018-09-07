Rain and Storms Sunday and Monday

We’ll trade sunny skies for clouds on Sunday and Monday as a cold front approaches Region 8. Showers will increase near sunrise and last for much of the morning. Rain will be light but steady. By the afternoon, showers will become more isolated. Rain moves back in late Sunday into Monday. A few strong to severe storms may produce hail and wind Sunday night and Monday. The best chance to see severe weather comes Monday as the cold front lifts back north. Highs in the 80s with a few isolated showers during the middle of the week. The cold front returns on Friday bringing another chance of rain and cooler air behind it. Possibly very cold air for October, stay tuned.