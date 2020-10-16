VOTE 2020: House District 58

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide several Arkansas House of Representatives races, including a race in District 58.
The House District 58 race includes Republican incumbent Rep. Brandt Smith and Democratic challenger Jim Burton, both of Jonesboro.
The district covers most of Jonesboro, from the Highway 226 spur to the A-State campus, south to Caraway Road and Harrisburg Road.
Smith, who is a professor, is seeking a fourth term in office while Burton is a local attorney.
Region 8 News spoke with Smith and Burton about the District 58 race.
Here are the interviews:
Early voting starts Oct. 19 and goes until Nov. 2.
