VOTE 2020: House District 59

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide several Arkansas House of Representatives races, including a race in District 59.
The House District 59 race includes Republican incumbent Rep. Jack Ladyman and Democratic challenger Reginald (Ray) Prunty, both of Jonesboro.
The district covers the north and west side of Jonesboro, as well as Bono, Cash, Egypt and rural areas of Craighead County.
Ladyman is seeking a fourth term in office while Prunty is a small business owner.
Region 8 News spoke with Ladyman and Prunty about the District 59 race.
Here are the interviews:
Early voting starts Oct. 19 and goes until Nov. 2.
