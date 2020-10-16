VOTE 2020: House District 53

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3 to decide several Arkansas House of Representatives races, including a race in District 53.
The House District 53 race includes Republican Jon Milligan, who serves as Lake City Mayor; and Democrat Shawn Only of Jonesboro.
The district covers the east side of Jonesboro, Brookland, Lake City, Monette, Black Oak and Caraway along with rural areas of Craighead County.
The incumbent, Rep. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) did not seek another term and instead ran for a state Senate seat in March, defeating incumbent Sen. John Cooper (R-Jonesboro) in the District 21 primary.
Region 8 News spoke with Milligan and Only about the District 53 race.
Here are the interviews:
Early voting starts Oct. 19 and goes until Nov. 2.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.