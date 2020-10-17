A-State men’s hoops begin practice for upcoming season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The college hoops season is just around the corner. The Arkansas State men’s basketball team began fall practice this week to get ready for the upcoming season.
Mike Balado enters his 4th season as head coach. A few players return to the roster including JHS product Marquis Eaton and sophomore guard Caleb Fields.
Former Westside guard Avery Felts also returns after sitting out as a redshirt last season.
The nonconference schedule for the Red Wolves has yet to be released, but Sun Belt play is slated to begin on December 31st against UT Arlington.
