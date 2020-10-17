A-State volleyball gets road win at UT Arlington

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
ARLINGTON, Texas (10/17/20) – After dropping the first set on Saturday, Arkansas State found a rhythm and took the next three sets to take a 3-1 victory at UT Arlington.
Lauren Musante posted another 40-20 match with 47 assists and 20 digs to lead the Red Wolves (5-3, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) to the win, handing the Mavericks (5-1, 5-1) their first loss of the year. The junior setter also matched her career high with three kills and three blocks while also serving an ace.
Madison Brown closed out her tremendous weekend on the attack with 19 kills, six digs and four blocks. The Cabot, Arkansas, native tallied 59 total blocks in three matches. Josie Stanford added 16 kills and a pair of blocks while hitting at a .351 clip. Paulina Sobolewska registered a double-double with 13 kills and 19 digs on the day. Tatum Ticknor tallied 20 digs and nine assists while Kendahl Davenport factored in eight kills and four blocks.
As a team, the Red Wolves hit .265 and posted 10 blocks, making it three straight matches with 10 or more blocks and 10 of the last 11.
Brooke Townsend and Brianna Ford tallied 19 kills each for UTA, while Kylee Kapp notched 33 assists and 20 digs. Alli Wells collected a match-high 27 digs and Mollie Blank handed out 22 assists.
SET 1 – UT Arlington 25-21
The sides traded points early until UTA managed to open up an 8-5 lead on back-to-back kills by Ford. A-State managed to cut the deficit to 9-7, but the Mavericks went on a 5-1 run to extend their lead out to 14-8. The Red Wolves kept fighting and ultimately tied it at 18 on a block by Brown and Hollingshed. UTA then took a 22-19 lead before A-State called a timeout. Out of the break in action, the Mavericks took three of the next five points to take the set.
SET 2 – A-State 25-23
A-State mounted to an early 5-2 lead and would hold that lead throughout the set despite a late comeback by the Mavericks. A 3-0 run with kills by Brown and Stanford in the middle stages of the set made it 20-16 and then kills by Hollingshed and Sobolewska made it 23-18. UTA then cut the deficit to 23-22 with a 4-0 run before the Red Wolves held off the Mavericks and sealed the set with a kill by Sobolewska.
SET 3 – A-State 28-26
The third set was back and forth from start to finish, with neither team leading by more than three until A-State went on a 4-0 run to lead 22-17. UTA bounced back to save five set points and tie it up at 24. The Mavericks then went ahead 26-25 on an attack error, but the Red Wolves held strong and took three straight points, ending the set on a kill by Brown to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
SET 4 – A-State 25-20
The Red Wolves kept up the momentum into the fourth set, surging to an early 3-0 lead. A-State continued to add to its lead, leading 14-8 after a UTA attack error. The Mavericks cut the deficit to 16-13 before the Scarlet and Black went on a 3-0 run to lead 19-13 with kills by Davenport, Brown and Musante. A 5-1 run trimmed A-State’s lead down to 20-18, but the Red Wolves held off the Mavericks to take the set 25-20 and return to Jonesboro with a 3-1 victory.
A-State returns to action on Friday, Sept. 23, facing Louisiana at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Lafayette before the series finale at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The matches will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed at AStateStats.com.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
