A-State volleyball gets road win at UT Arlington

The sides traded points early until UTA managed to open up an 8-5 lead on back-to-back kills by Ford. A-State managed to cut the deficit to 9-7, but the Mavericks went on a 5-1 run to extend their lead out to 14-8. The Red Wolves kept fighting and ultimately tied it at 18 on a block by Brown and Hollingshed. UTA then took a 22-19 lead before A-State called a timeout. Out of the break in action, the Mavericks took three of the next five points to take the set.