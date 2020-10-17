Agape House celebrates graduates after long wait

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, 15 people graduated from the Agape House of Paragould after completing an eight-month program.
The Agape House of Paragould is designed to help people overcome addiction.
They provide a long-term, residential treatment program for adult women struggling with substance use disorders.
Women participate in a 12-step program as well as Christian faith-based education and employment preparation.
Saturday’s graduation was put off because of COVID-19, but after a long wait graduates were able to celebrate their accomplishments.
Graduate Bonnie Bell said that the program saved her life.
“I’m 44 years old, and I’ve never completed anything in my life. And the Agape House has not only given me the skills to go out into the world to rebuild my life and restore my relationships, but it’s also given me a family,” said Bell.
Bell says that people do not have to be tied down by addiction. She says if you’re thinking about taking that next step to overcome your issues, the Agape House of Paragould is a great place to start.
“You don’t have to be stuck in the binds of addiction. You do have a life out there. You can overcome because Jesus overcame,” said Bell
The next graduation will occur in two weeks.
To find out more information about programs offered, click here.
