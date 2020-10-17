Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for funding from the state’s share of the federal coronavirus relief program.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday that $75 million is available to cities and towns and $75 million to counties for reimbursement of costs associated with expenses related to their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible expenses include payroll for public health and safety employees; public health expenses; and personal protective equipment.
The state health department on Saturday reported 98,422 total cases, including both confirmed and probable cases, and 1,684 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
