Blytheville firefighters respond to house fire
Blytheville firefighters responded to a house fire Friday evening in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Source: Blytheville Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 9:56 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville firefighters spent Friday evening and part of early Saturday battling a house fire.

According to the Blytheville Fire Department, there was a call around 11:55 p.m. about the fire in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street.

The Blytheville Fire Department said on social media that heavy flames could be seen in the area as the firefighters arrived.

Crews spent nearly an hour and a half battling the fire before putting it out.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Blytheville Fire Department.

