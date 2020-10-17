Blytheville School District switching to virtual learning

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville School District announced Saturday it will be switching to virtual learning starting Monday.
In a Facebook post, the district said all students K-12 will pivot to virtual instruction Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30.
This is due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and several probable close contacts.
The buildings will be closed on Monday for cleaning and staff will report back to campus starting Tuesday.
Chromebooks for grades K-5 will be handed out Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
