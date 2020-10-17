Blytheville School District switching to virtual learning

Blytheville School District switching to virtual learning
Blytheville High School (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:39 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville School District announced Saturday it will be switching to virtual learning starting Monday.

In a Facebook post, the district said all students K-12 will pivot to virtual instruction Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30.

Blytheville School District will be pivoting to virtual instruction for all students in K-12 starting Monday, October...

Posted by Blytheville School District on Saturday, October 17, 2020

This is due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and several probable close contacts.

The buildings will be closed on Monday for cleaning and staff will report back to campus starting Tuesday.

Chromebooks for grades K-5 will be handed out Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.