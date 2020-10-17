Craighead County 2nd in the state in new COVID-19 cases as state releases new numbers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County saw nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health officials said the number of active cases statewide went up over 200.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, Craighead County was second in the state, with 48 new cases reported.
Pulaski County was first in the state, with 64 new cases; while Washington County was third with 36. Faulkner County was fourth with 32 and Sebastian County was fifth with 29 new cases.
Statewide, officials said Arkansas saw 883 new total cases reported, with 710 of the cases confirmed.
As of Saturday, Arkansas had 8,810 active cases while 87,920 people have recovered from the virus.
Officials said there were also 19 new deaths reported statewide Saturday.
Of the 19 deaths, six of the deaths were in Region 8. State officials said three of the deaths were in Mississippi County, while one death each was reported in Craighead, Independence and St. Francis counties.
Officials also noted 576 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, down 14 from Friday’s numbers; while 94 people are on ventilators, down 8 from Friday.
Officials also released testing numbers Saturday.
Over 162,000 people have released PCR tests during the month of October, while another 21,063 have received antigen tests.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.