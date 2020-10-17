Jonesboro Jaycees holds citywide toy drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, making toy donations essential for families in need.
On Saturday, the Jonesboro Jaycees held a city-wide toy drive at several businesses around Jonesboro.
Hundreds of local families are helped each year by the event.
External Vice President for Jonesboro Jaycees, Hilary Trickey, says their goal is to make sure every child wakes up with a present on Christmas morning.
“Everything stays right here local for those kids. And it’s so important that we give back to them and make sure they wake up on Christmas morning with a little something extra under the tree. We encourage families to get together. It’s a great way for parents to get their kids to go shop for toys for other kiddos so they can understand the importance of giving back,” said Trickey.
The main fundraising event at the Northeast Arkansas Fair was canceled because of COVID-19.
Radio host David Daly says that the pandemic has made fundraising a little more difficult, making it important for the community to come together to help out.
“We saw this need with the cancellation of the fair and the Jaycees Snack Shack, so, as a group with the Jaycees, we came together to do this event and make sure that kids do have toys under the tree this holiday season. That was the most important thing for us to come together and make sure that happens,” said Daly.
You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy until Dec. 4.
Drop off locations include:
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
Dairy Queen (Highland)
Dairy Queen (Hilltop)
Smoothie King
Golden Corral
Schlotzsky’s
Steak and Shake.
To make an online donation, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.