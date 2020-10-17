Jonesboro K-9 “Cash” retires

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Jonesboro Police Department K-9 retired Saturday after many years of service, with police saying the dog was an important member of the department.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Cash came to JPD in Nov. 2013 and has had three handlers.
The dog, since 2016, participated in over 640 searches and was involved in nearly 60 felony arrests and almost 175 misdemeanor arrests, police said.
According to Jonesboro police, Cash worked Friday evening with his current handler, Cpl. Heath Loggains and officially retired at 5 a.m. Saturday.
The work done by Cash was appreciated by police.
“JPD is thankful for the service of this wonderful K9 and hopes he enjoys his retirement with his handler,” the post noted. “We hear he has lots of couch time and treats in his future.”
