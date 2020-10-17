Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E. hosts “DARE 2 Tread the Trails”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E. hosted “D.A.R.E 2 Tread the Trails” at Craighead Forest Park.
The event featured a 5K trail run and a mountain bike poker ride.
Over 90 people participated in the event.
All proceeds from the event will go toward funding local D.A.R.E. programs.
Shanon Brantley, who ran in the event, says that events like this one are a great opportunity to encourage healthy living, all while having fun.
“Having events like this for D.A.R.E. and within our community is important. We have kids actually signed up for this race. It’s to benefit them, to bring knowledge about drugs into the schools and to our community, how to fight that. And if we can get the kids involved with volunteerism, activities within the events,” said Brantley.
Brantley says that participating in the event is a great way to get out and have fun while staying safe during the pandemic.
“With COVID going on, I don’t really get to get out much, so if I can get out and help somebody in the community and get a little exercise in, it’s even better,” said Brantley.
For more information on the Jonesboro D.A.R.E. program, click here.
To donate, you can also call (870) 933-4551 or email D.A.R.E. Officer Jamie Seaborn at jseaborn@jonesboro.org.
