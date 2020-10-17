Neelyville schools to close temporarily after 18 students, 8 staff test positive for COVID-19

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Neelyville School District will be closed for seated instruction from October 19-23, 2020.
The students will be utilizing AMI-X.
The offices will be opened next week from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for anyone who has questions or needs assistance.
The decision to have a temporary closure was made by the Board of Education in response to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases for staff, students and families.
Eight staff and 18 students have tested positive.
Three staff and 18 more students are awaiting results.
Fifty-one students are in close contact quarantine.
The district will review the situation at the end of the week and then make a decision for moving forward.
