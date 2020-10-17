Nettleton athletic director Greg Rainwater passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fixture of NEA HS sports has passed away.
Nettleton athletic director Greg Rainwater died Saturday morning at the age of 51. He was hired as Raiders AD in 2017. Greg was a longtime junior high and senior high girls basketball coach at Riverside & Nettleton before going into administration. Tributes to Rainwater have come from all over the state on social media.
Rainwater was also a pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Walcott. He served as a missionary for many years, making annual trips to Uganda.
