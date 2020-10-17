Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/16/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on October 16th, 2020.
Hoxie (Shunderrick Powell 88 yd TD run)
Nominee number 1 is Hoxie. Shunderrick Powell breaks free for an 80 yard TD in the FFN Game of the Week. The Mustangs beat Piggott 54-28 to move to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in 3A-3 play.
Brookland (Joseph Wright game winning TD)
Nominee number 2 is Brookland. Joseph Wright turns 4th and 2 into the game winning touchdown. The Bearcats pull off a stunner in the 5A East, they beat Valley View 12-7.
Wynne (Devin Holmes one-handed pick six)
Our third nominee is Wynne. Devin Holmes delivers for the Delta Swarm defense with a one-handed pick six. The Yellowjackets beat Batesville 49-20 to move to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the 5A East.
Jonesboro (Rykar Acebo shovel TD pass to Connor Clark)
Our final nominee is Jonesboro. Rykar Acebo with the with the nice sleight of hand to Connor Clark for the touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat West Memphis 38-13. They’re now 4-2 overall, 3-0 in 6A East play.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
If you are having issues accessing the poll, you can also vote here.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
