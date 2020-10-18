Arkansas sees 644 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly just as many people become diagnosed with COVID-19 Sunday as those who have recovered from the virus, state health officials said in new numbers released.
The state had 644 new total COVID-19 cases reported, while 530 more people recovered from the virus in numbers released Sunday.
The number of active cases also went up 94 Sunday, with the state reporting 8,904 active cases.
Craighead County was 4th in the state in new cases, with 31 new cases reported Sunday. Pulaski County was first in the state, with 71; followed by Washington County, with 41 and Sebastian County with 35.
State health officials also said there were 20 additional deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. The total number of deaths were reported at 1,704.
Of the 20 deaths, four were reported in Region 8 - one each in Craighead, Greene, Independence and Mississippi counties.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet that while the numbers have shown some improvement, there was still work to be done.
“While we have seen decreases the last few days, it will likely trend back up next week. Next week’s cases will depend upon our activity over the weekend,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet. “I am grateful for everyone being diligent & safe.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.