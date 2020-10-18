Early voting kicks off Monday in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters can head to the polls starting Monday in the Natural State to decide many federal, state and local races as the Nov. 3 general election quickly approaches.
Early voting starts Monday around Arkansas and continues through Nov. 2.
According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays during the early voting period.
Both state and local election officials have said voters need to check with their county clerk’s office on specific locations and times. Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said on social media this week that people can also check their voter registration and polling place, plus look at a sample ballot through Voter View.
People can also visit the Region 8 News Politics Page to learn more about candidates, plus see a list of political races this year.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
