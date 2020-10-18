Gov. Hutchinson to campaign for Issue 1 highway funding plan Monday in Jonesboro

Gov. Hutchinson to campaign for Issue 1 highway funding plan Monday in Jonesboro
Issue 1, if approved by voters, would seek to continue a one-half cent sales tax for state highways and bridges, county roads and bridges and other surface transportation in the state. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 18, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 2:26 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be making a stop Monday in Jonesboro to campaign for a highway funding plan on the November general election ballot.

According to a media release, the governor will be at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 to talk about support for a plan to “Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue 1.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be visiting Jonesboro Monday to campaign for the Issue 1 highway funding plan on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be visiting Jonesboro Monday to campaign for the Issue 1 highway funding plan on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. (Source: KARK-TV)

Issue 1, if approved by voters, would seek to continue a one-half cent sales tax for state highways and bridges, county roads and bridges and other surface transportation in the state.

In addition to Gov. Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will also be appearing on the tour, officials said.

Early voting also starts Oct. 19 and goes through Nov. 2, while Election Day is Nov. 3.

Gov. Hutchinson is also scheduled to visit Harrison, Rogers, El Dorado and North Little Rock Monday.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.