Gov. Hutchinson to campaign for Issue 1 highway funding plan Monday in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be making a stop Monday in Jonesboro to campaign for a highway funding plan on the November general election ballot.
According to a media release, the governor will be at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 to talk about support for a plan to “Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue 1.”
Issue 1, if approved by voters, would seek to continue a one-half cent sales tax for state highways and bridges, county roads and bridges and other surface transportation in the state.
In addition to Gov. Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will also be appearing on the tour, officials said.
Early voting also starts Oct. 19 and goes through Nov. 2, while Election Day is Nov. 3.
Gov. Hutchinson is also scheduled to visit Harrison, Rogers, El Dorado and North Little Rock Monday.
