Make-A-Wish to hold Evening of Wishes online auction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event that is being held this week will help children receive an important wish.
Make-A-Wish Mid-South will be having its Evening of Wishes Online Auction, starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 and going through Oct. 23.
The online auction features a fully-stocked Yetti Tundra 35, an under desk cycle and a Big Green Egg among other items, officials said this week.
People wanting to learn more about the auction can go to the group’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.