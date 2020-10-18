Make-A-Wish to hold Evening of Wishes online auction

Make-A-Wish Foundation
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 4:02 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event that is being held this week will help children receive an important wish.

Make-A-Wish Mid-South will be having its Evening of Wishes Online Auction, starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 and going through Oct. 23.

The online auction features a fully-stocked Yetti Tundra 35, an under desk cycle and a Big Green Egg among other items, officials said this week.

The Make-A-Wish Mid-South organization is hosting the Evening of Wishes Online Auction this week to provide the help the group does for children who are ill. (Source: Make-A-Wish Mid-South Facebook)

People wanting to learn more about the auction can go to the group’s Facebook page.

