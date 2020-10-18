New unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has a Jonesboro connection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teofimo Lopez made history Saturday night by becoming the youngest boxer to become a four belt champion. He upset Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight championship belts.
Lopez sent some time in 2020 in Arkansas. He and his family moved from New York City to Jonesboro at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. Lopez’s wife has relatives from Jonesboro. The family survived the March tornado that came through town. ESPN profiled Teofimo before the big fight.
The 23 year old won by unanimous decision Saturday in a 12 round bout in Las Vegas. The judges scored it 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111. Lopez improves to 16-0 overall, 12 of his wins are by knockout.
