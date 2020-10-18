Rare WWII bomber to make appearance in Region 8

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A four-engine, World War II bomber called a “Flying Fortress” will arrive in Region 8 this week as part of a two-visit to the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport.
Officials said the “B17G Yankee Lady” will stop at the airport at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19 and will remain at the airport through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The plane is housed at a Michigan airport and is touring Walnut Ridge as part of a Salute to Victory in World War II.
An official with the Wings of Honor Museum said there were about 12,730 aircraft built during the war and that the visit to Walnut Ridge is important to note.
“As a community rich with World War II history, we are honored to have this rare aircraft plan a two day visit here. There may be only ten airworthy Boeing B-17′s left in existence, so it’s quite a thrill for us to have an award winning example visit Walnut Ridge,” Harold Johnson, who serves as president of the museum, said in a media release.
You can go to the Wings of Honor Museum Facebook page for more information on the visit.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.