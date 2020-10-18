St Bernards hosts 13th annual Butterfly Release

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, St Bernards held the 13th annual Butterfly Release event.
This year, there were some adjustments because of the pandemic.
St. Bernards had a drive-up event at the Imaging Center, where participants received their butterflies and released them in the area of their choosing.
Several people released butterflies from their home or by a family member’s grave.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Last year, over $10,000 was raised, and around 700 butterflies were released.
Hospice Director Grace Mckenzie says that this event is important because the funds help improve the Hospice House and the families served.
“More than ever, human interaction is essential these days. And the Hospice House provides 24-hour nursing care to our patients and emotional support to our families. So, events like this that benefit a place like the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House is what a community needs, and that’s what St. Bernards wants to serve,” said Mckenzie.
President of St. Bernard’s Advocate Group, Rob Lance, says this event gives families peace, and it’s a great way to celebrate life.
“It’s also good for those who participate in it. A lot of folks have had people who have been in the hospice house, had a great experience when their loved ones have been there, and I think it’s a remembrance, it’s a great thing just for them to give back to a place that helped them so much during a time when they needed it,” said Lance.
