ADH reports 531 new cases, hospitalizations up 41

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 531 new cases of COVID-19 and 613 hospitalized, up 41 from Sunday.
The update lists Craighead County as the second county with the highest number of new confirmed cases at 45.
Ten additional people have died from the virus, raising the total deaths to 1,714.
Active cases went down 246, with the total at 8,658. The state reports a total of 99,597 cases since the pandemic began.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement along with today’s update.
“We saw another decrease in new cases yesterday, and I am hopeful that the cases will stay low through the week. I applaud our students and educators for reducing the active cases in our schools. Let’s stay vigilant, and while cases usually go up in the next four days, let’s remember that it is up to each of us to do our part to help slow this virus and protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors.”
