Anderson breaks down A-State defensive staff changes in Monday press conference

Safeties coach & co-special teams coordinator Nick Paremski is the interim defensive coordinator. “He’s a redhead like me. Very competitive, fiery. Communicates really really well, high energy. The guys seem to respond to it very well. He’s been involved in all the special teams phases. And so he’s always been in front of the entire group, not just his position. I think those are the things you’ll see come out of him and our defense. He was a coordinator for 6-7 years before I got him.”