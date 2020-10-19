Anderson breaks down A-State defensive staff changes in Monday press conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson was on the mic Monday morning.The Red Wolves play at Appalachian State on Thursday, but that’s not the only headline. Anderson broke down plenty of changes on the A-State defense.
A-State announced Friday that David Duggan was out as defensive coordinator. “Final decision was midday on Friday.” Anderson said. “You don’t make those decisions lightly. It was not based off of one game by any means. Thinking it through, praying it through how to move forward defensively in general. Whether that’s adjustments or tweaks or ultimately if you talk about sparking a side of the ball, at some point staff changes definitely have to be part of that thought process.”
Safeties coach & co-special teams coordinator Nick Paremski is the interim defensive coordinator. “He’s a redhead like me. Very competitive, fiery. Communicates really really well, high energy. The guys seem to respond to it very well. He’s been involved in all the special teams phases. And so he’s always been in front of the entire group, not just his position. I think those are the things you’ll see come out of him and our defense. He was a coordinator for 6-7 years before I got him.”
Defensive analyst Ted Haag will shift over to serve as linebackers coach. “He’s a guy that communicates with him (Paremski) already on the sidelines,” Anderson added. “He’s coached the position in this defense. He ran this defense where he was at previously as a coordinator. So tremendous amount of experience already at that position.”
A-State alum and former assistant Kenny Ingram returns to Jonesboro, he’ll serve as a volunteer assistant coach.
“Really to just come in and help have another body, another set of hands on the D-line,” Anderson said. And help those guys with drill work and technical work. Not so much the scheme, but as much as technical work. We’re fortunate in that sense that Kenny was available, has a history here, and desperately wanted to be here and help us. So he actually got here Sunday."
Arkansas State travels to Boone, North Carolina to face three-time defending SBC champion Appalachian State. Kickoff is Thursday at 6:30pm on ESPN.
