Arkansas man faces capital murder charge in shooting death of 8-year-old boy

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A 23-year-old Arkansas man is facing capital murder charges regarding the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy over the weekend.
On Saturday night, Hector Garcia-Lopez reportedly shot and killed 8-year-old Keishun Hollins while he was visiting his aunt in Helena-West Helena. Keishun’s mother Lena Hollins told police the shooting stemmed from an argument her sister was having with Garcia-Lopez.
Her sister tried to leave the scene with Keishun along with other children in the car when Garcia-Lopez fired his gun hitting Keishun in the neck, according to investigators.
Helena-West Helena Police Department says officers were on routine traffic patrol when a woman later identified as Jalisha Hughes was speeding down a roadway. She spotted officers and exited the vehicle carrying Keishun while he appeared to be covered in blood.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Garcia-Lopez is charged with capital murder, second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault. Officials say this is the second homicide-related domestic violence shooting in the past two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.