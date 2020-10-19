Arkansas State men’s golf leads after 36 holes at Little Rock Invitational

Helped by a pair of eagles in the second round, Julien Sale is tied for ninth with a total of 140 (-4). With the two eagles in the second round, Sale has six eagles in five rounds of golf this season, a single-season program record. Vaillant, aided by the first round 65 (-7), is tied for 18th with a total of 142 (-2) while Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 23rd at 1-under par 143. Adam Thorp is tied for 69th with a two-round total of 153 (+9).