Arkansas State men’s golf leads after 36 holes at Little Rock Invitational

A first round 272 (-16), the third-lowest round in program history, saw the Arkansas State men’s golf team sprint to an early lead at the Little Rock Invitational and the Red Wolves hold the 36-hole lead among 14 teams at Chenal Country Club.
Led by Tom Vaillant’s 7-under par 65, the fourth-lowest individual round in program history, A-State held a five-stroke lead on the field beginning the second round. A-State posted a second round 281 (-7) for the fifth-consecutive round under par to start the season. With a 36-hole total of 553 (-23), A-State leads host Little Rock by six entering the third and final round Tuesday. The 14 team field features seven Sun Belt Conference schools.
Luka Naglic has a 36-hole total of 137 (-7) to pace the six Red Wolves in the field. Naglic carded a first round 68 (-4) and followed with a second round 69 (-3) and is tied for third among the 86 players. Jack Madden totaled 139 (-5) for the day, including his A-State career low round of 68 (-4), to tie for seventh.
Helped by a pair of eagles in the second round, Julien Sale is tied for ninth with a total of 140 (-4). With the two eagles in the second round, Sale has six eagles in five rounds of golf this season, a single-season program record. Vaillant, aided by the first round 65 (-7), is tied for 18th with a total of 142 (-2) while Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 23rd at 1-under par 143. Adam Thorp is tied for 69th with a two-round total of 153 (+9).
The third round of the Little Rock Invitational is scheduled for a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. at Chenal Country Club.
Little Rock Invitational
Chenal Country Club | Par 72 | 7,115 Yards
1 – Arkansas State | 272-281=553 (-23)
T3 – Luka Naglic | 68-69=137 (-7)
T7 – Jack Madden | 71-68=139 (-5)
T9 – Julien Sale | 71-69=140 (-4)
T18 – Tom Vaillant | 65-77=142 (-2)
T23 – Zan Luka Stirn | 68-75=143 (-1)
T69 – Adam Thorp | 75-78=153 (+9)
