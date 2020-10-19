Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams Jr. named SBC Offensive Player of the Week

Also named the league’s offensive player of the week on Sept. 14, Adams tied the school record for receptions in a game with 15 catches for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns during the Red Wolves' 59-52 victory over Georgia State last Saturday. His 15 receptions not only matched former wideout J.D. McKissic’s school-record total against Missouri in 2013, they tied the most in the nation this season and equaled the second most in Sun Belt history.